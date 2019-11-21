Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Dorsey


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Dorsey Obituary
Deacon John E. Dorsey, 87, passed away on November 16, 2019. Deacon John was born on December 27, 1931 in Americus, Georgia to the late Jessie and Sallie Dorsey, Sr. He was a member of Unity Holiness Church of God in Christ where he was an active Deacon. He was also a member of the UAW Local #420 and president of the Mercer Avenue Block Club. Deacon John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deloris Dorsey; brother, Jessie Dorsey Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Montgomery. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Wanda Dorsey; his daughters, Darlene Gates-Duckworth, Bridgette Dorsey, both of Akron, Ohio and Beth Dorsey of Georgia; stepchildren, Jason Pruiett, Marcus Pruiett and Charde Keys; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service, Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, Eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1173 Mercer Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -