Deacon John E. Dorsey, 87, passed away on November 16, 2019. Deacon John was born on December 27, 1931 in Americus, Georgia to the late Jessie and Sallie Dorsey, Sr. He was a member of Unity Holiness Church of God in Christ where he was an active Deacon. He was also a member of the UAW Local #420 and president of the Mercer Avenue Block Club. Deacon John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deloris Dorsey; brother, Jessie Dorsey Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Montgomery. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Wanda Dorsey; his daughters, Darlene Gates-Duckworth, Bridgette Dorsey, both of Akron, Ohio and Beth Dorsey of Georgia; stepchildren, Jason Pruiett, Marcus Pruiett and Charde Keys; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service, Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, Eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1173 Mercer Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019