WADSWORTH -- John E. Fitch, age 78, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away at The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center on March 15 after a short battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. John was born in Beauty, KY (and would have sworn it was named after him) in 1941 to Charles and Mable Fitch. He married Maver Clifford on October 12, 1963. John attended Rittman High School and spent most of his career as an over-the-road truck driver. After retirement, he bought a 15 passenger van and drove the Amish for 20 years. He enjoyed traveling immensely and was able to take his grandchildren and wife on several long trips with some of his Amish customers. The brightest lights in his life were undoubtedly his grandchildren, Tyler and Allie Shultz. He would tell anyone who would listen that he "loved them so good." John let them drink coffee far too young and always made sure they had the latest gadgets. He also enjoyed playing poker, going out for breakfast, and making sure his family got their oil changes in a timely manner. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Paul; sister, Lena Mae "Judy" Bing, and sister, Bessie Lindsey. He is survived by his wife of 56 years; their daughter, Elaine (Brian) Poff; grandkids, Tyler and Allie; as well as many other family members and friends. Family will receive visitors at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HiliiardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020