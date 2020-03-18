Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map

John E. Fitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Fitch Obituary
WADSWORTH -- John E. Fitch, age 78, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away at The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center on March 15 after a short battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. John was born in Beauty, KY (and would have sworn it was named after him) in 1941 to Charles and Mable Fitch. He married Maver Clifford on October 12, 1963. John attended Rittman High School and spent most of his career as an over-the-road truck driver. After retirement, he bought a 15 passenger van and drove the Amish for 20 years. He enjoyed traveling immensely and was able to take his grandchildren and wife on several long trips with some of his Amish customers. The brightest lights in his life were undoubtedly his grandchildren, Tyler and Allie Shultz. He would tell anyone who would listen that he "loved them so good." John let them drink coffee far too young and always made sure they had the latest gadgets. He also enjoyed playing poker, going out for breakfast, and making sure his family got their oil changes in a timely manner. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Paul; sister, Lena Mae "Judy" Bing, and sister, Bessie Lindsey. He is survived by his wife of 56 years; their daughter, Elaine (Brian) Poff; grandkids, Tyler and Allie; as well as many other family members and friends. Family will receive visitors at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HiliiardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -