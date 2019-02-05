John E. Hormel Sr.



TWIN LAKES -- John E. Hormel, Sr., 89, died at his home February 2, 2019. Born in Bronxville, N.Y., he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University, and retired from Diamond Shamrock after 30 years of service.



Following his retirement, John enjoyed volunteering for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, the Hudson Parks Dept. and at various nursing homes. Church was a lifetime priority for John, and he was always an active and devoted volunteer and member, most recently at the Community of St. John in Hudson, Ohio.



Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Winifred; first wife, Kathleen Vaughn; brother, Alfred; sister, Ruth and son-in-law Kevin McGraw, he is survived by his wife, Joanie; son, John, Jr. (Geraldine); daughters, Marjorie (Corey) Korsgaard and Mary McGraw; granddaughters, Nichole and Brooke, and three nephews.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation on Wednesday, February 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 7th at 11 a.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown, Rev. Brian Suntken officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community of St. John, 2295 Weir Dr., Hudson 44236.