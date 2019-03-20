John E. Jubara



John E. Jubara (Jib) entered the gates of heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Jib was born in Akron, Ohio on August 31, 1930 to the late John and Mary (Demchock) Jubara. An only child, he married Dorothy Corall in 1950 and together they raised four children; Irene (David) Williams, John M. (Tracy) Jubara, Gary E. (Janice) Jubara and William L. (Joellen) Jubara.



After Dorothy's passing in 1985, Jib found love a second time when he married Josephine (Coatter) in 1986. He was proud and grateful to accept (and reciprocate) the love and affection of Jo's children, Vikki (Alan) Knapp, John (Jamie) Coatter, Joseph (Heather) Coatter and Tony Coatter (deceased). Jib's grandchildren include, Dewane (Lori) Jubara, Mark (Jessica) Williams, Trisha (Matt) Akers, Shaun (Kerry) Jubara, Kelly Jubara, Jessica Davis, Pamela (Justin) Chmiel, Leah Jubara, Jane Jubara, Kayli (Andrew) Leger, Alan Knapp, John Knapp, Tony (Brooklyn) Knapp, Kelly Goodspeed and Brian Goodspeed. Jib enjoyed the love of 30 great-grandchildren; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.



Jib worked as a mailer and foreman for over 40 years at the Akron Beacon Journal. Jib was generous with his time and talents. He was a longtime supporter of Archbishop Hoban High School. Active in the Booster Club, he organized fundraisers including golf outings, bingo, 300 club, casino nights, and reverse raffles. In later years Jib and Jo worked in parking and ticket sales for various Hoban sporting events. Jib was inducted into the Ohio A.S.A. and Summit County Softball Halls of Fame as a manager of fast-pitch softball. His teams were very successful having won a state title in 1963 and defeating the world champion Clearwater Bombers in 1964. Jib loved to golf with his many friends and took special joy in that fellowship. We will be together again dad, and oh what joy there will be. Jib and Jo were especially grateful for the compassionate care given by the Harbor Light Hospice Team.



Calling hours Friday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, 44301. Catholic Mass Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, 44301 with calling hours at 10 a.m. just prior to Mass. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, 44308. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019