|
|
John E. Jubara
John E. Jubara (Jib) entered the gates of heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Calling hours Friday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, 44301. Catholic Mass Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St. Akron, 44301 with calling hours at 10 a.m. just prior to Mass. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St. Akron, 44308. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019