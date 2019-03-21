Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jubara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Jubara


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Jubara Obituary
John E. Jubara

John E. Jubara (Jib) entered the gates of heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Calling hours Friday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, 44301. Catholic Mass Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St. Akron, 44301 with calling hours at 10 a.m. just prior to Mass. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St. Akron, 44308. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now