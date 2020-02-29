Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
704 North Firestone Blvd
Akron, OH
John E. Staton


1926 - 2020
John E. Staton Obituary
John E. Staton, age 93, of Akron, Ohio, entered into Heaven on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is now with his loving wife, Esther Jayne (nee Mellinger) Staton, she preceded him in death on August 27, 2000 and they were united in marriage on August 19, 1949. Also in Heaven are his parents, Frank G. and Annie (nee Williamson) Staton and his daughter, Laura (nee Staton) Murray. He loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Mr. Staton was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran, serving during WWII. John will be greatly missed by his daughters, Donna (Eugene "Gene") Six and Brenda Staton; his grandchildren, Charles (Amy) Murray, John Six and Adam Six; his great-grandchildren, Gage, Kailin and Brenna Murray; and one great-great-grandchild, Jonah Murray. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 North Firestone Blvd., Akron, where Pastor Bob Stephens will celebrate John's life. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
