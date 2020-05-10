John Thrasher, 58, passed away April 25, 2020. He was born July 27, 1961 in Wheeling, West Virginia. John loved music, singing and performing for others and was in the band Mozez for several years. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, fishing and golfing with his grandsons, spending the summers boating on Indian Lake and the Portage Lakes and riding his Harley. John has impacted the lives of everyone he has met and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His absence has left an emptiness in our hearts. John was preceded in death by his father, Fred Thrasher. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Denise; daughters, Jennifer Priest and Tiffany (Cory) Lewis; his grandchildren, Christopher and Caitlin Priest, Dakota Fisher, Mackenzie Lewis and Justice Schall; mother, Carolyn (Joseph) Litten; brothers, Fred (Laura) and Ted (Estelle) Thrasher; sister, Tammy Thrasher; nephew, Danny Thrasher; as well as lifelong friend, Frank Cameron, Due to the current pandemic and John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Thrasher family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.