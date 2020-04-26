|
December 24, 1935 April 09, 2020 John Zastudil, 84, of Brimfield, Ohio and Riverview Florida. John retired from the U.S. Army/Special Forces (Green Beret) after serving 35 years and reaching the rank of Command Sargent Major. He also was a member of the Mason's. Retired from Ford motor company after 42 years. John traded in his DD214 for a set of heavenly wings. John and his wife, Marian of 60 years loved to travel. They visited 49 states and numerous countries. Often visiting Marian's hometown in Munich Germany. John is survived by his loving wife, Marian; 3 children, Cindy (Larry) Dumire, Robert Zastudil and Terry (Dave) Easterling; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 virus a Military service and celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020