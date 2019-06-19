John Earl



Pritchard



John Earl Pritchard, age 92, passed away June 14, 2019. Born June 28, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to the late H.D. and Bessie, John graduated from South High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII and served on the USS Chickadee. Post war, John worked as an industrial photographer for Ohio Brass until the company closed, at which time he worked for Airborne Industries.



In his spare time, John enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially loved his family and friends and would do anything to help someone in need.



John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Sarah; brother, Charles; sister, Helen Remis; sisters-in-law, Sue, Ginnie, and Deborah; and brothers-in- law, Fred Jones and Frank Remis.



He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Candace Pritchard and Vicki (James) Wallace; son, John (Jacqueline); granddaughter, Sarah (Jared) Lapham; great-grandchildren, Adam, Samantha, Luke, Naomi, Mary and James; sister, Patricia Jones; brothers, Lawrence, George, and James.



Per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary