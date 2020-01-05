|
|
John Emery Kiss passed away at his home on January 2, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born in Akron, Ohio on Sept. 8, 1966. John was a gentle giant who was kind and considerate to everyone. He lived in Barberton most of his life and graduated from Barberton High School. He enjoyed working out and socializing at the Lake Anna YMCA and spent several times a month at his favorite theater, Lake 8 Cinema. John loved to go to church at Connect Church and attended the weekly men's bible study there. We know that he is with the Lord in Heaven, but he will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Emery Kiss. John is survived by his loving family; mother and step-father Cheryl and Clark Bordner; brother, Joseph (Tonya) Biggins; sisters, Julie (Don) Knight and Susan Kiss; uncle, David (Ben) Cochran; nieces, Kayla and Karla Knight and Haley and Alexys "Lexi" Anzaldi; nephews, Anthony Anzaldi, Todd Tomor, and Tristan Rediger; along with many extended family members. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00-6:00, with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at Connect Church, 578 Killian Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Larry Knight officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020