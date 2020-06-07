John Epstein
Dr. John Epstein passed away on May 28th, 2020. He was residing in California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Stanley Bender Epstein and Mary Collins Epstein; brothers, Michael Stanley Epstein (Linda Miller) and Martin Ellis Epstein. He is survived by brother, Stephen Epstein (Janice); sisters, Nancy Epstein and Susan Mariotti (Joel); and sister-in-law, Judith Epstein. Upon the passing of his father, John bought the dental practice and practiced dentistry for 25 years. He also served in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He leaves nephews, Collin Epstein, Josh Epstein, Andy Karam; and nieces, Rebecca Cramer, Allison Epstein, Kim West, Erin Weir, Cara Miller, Terri Fata, and Toni Renz. John will be cremated in California. The family will hold a private Memorial Service in the summer.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
