John Ernest Descutner, 84, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away December 29, 2019. Son of Ernest Joseph and Madeline Jeanette Cox Descutner, John was born in Akron, Ohio, on October 26, 1935. He was married to Janet Wynn Descutner until her passing in 2010. John graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1953, during which time he played first chair violin in the Akron Symphony Youth Orchestra. He participated in high school theater, area productions and Akron's Weathervane Theater, and with family in New Philadelphia's "Trumpet In The Land." John also spent a year in New York City in off-Broadway productions. He graduated from Kent State University and was employed by Goodyear Aerospace as a technical writer and editor. In 1971, John and his family moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he was employed by the State of Oregon Bureau of Motor Vehicles until his retirement. He then spent many years enjoying acting in Eugene's Very Little Theater. John is survived by sons, Brian (Veronica) of Springfield, OR and Gordon (Erika) and grandsons, Kade, Kemp and Kieffer of Anchorage AK; two sisters, Valerie (Joe) Fleming of Canton OH, and Susan (Svein) Kaspersen of Cuyahoga Falls OH; and many extended family members across the country. Arrangements completed by Lane Memorial Funeral Home, Eugene, OR.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020