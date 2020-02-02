Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Descutner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ernest Descutner


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ernest Descutner Obituary
John Ernest Descutner, 84, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away December 29, 2019. Son of Ernest Joseph and Madeline Jeanette Cox Descutner, John was born in Akron, Ohio, on October 26, 1935. He was married to Janet Wynn Descutner until her passing in 2010. John graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1953, during which time he played first chair violin in the Akron Symphony Youth Orchestra. He participated in high school theater, area productions and Akron's Weathervane Theater, and with family in New Philadelphia's "Trumpet In The Land." John also spent a year in New York City in off-Broadway productions. He graduated from Kent State University and was employed by Goodyear Aerospace as a technical writer and editor. In 1971, John and his family moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he was employed by the State of Oregon Bureau of Motor Vehicles until his retirement. He then spent many years enjoying acting in Eugene's Very Little Theater. John is survived by sons, Brian (Veronica) of Springfield, OR and Gordon (Erika) and grandsons, Kade, Kemp and Kieffer of Anchorage AK; two sisters, Valerie (Joe) Fleming of Canton OH, and Susan (Svein) Kaspersen of Cuyahoga Falls OH; and many extended family members across the country. Arrangements completed by Lane Memorial Funeral Home, Eugene, OR.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -