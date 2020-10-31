Jack Christian, 79, of Rittman, Ohio, beloved husband of Carol M. Wilson Christian, was called home to be with our Lord on October 28, 2020 after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio on February 17, 1941 to Donald and Jeanette Christian. Jack, Carol, and family relocated to the Akron area in 1966. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 13 years before becoming a repairman for Action Appliance. He really enjoyed fraternizing with his customers and always had interesting stories to tell. Jack enjoyed remodeling his home of 43 years in Wadsworth. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching football, traveling with Carol, and visiting his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Donald A. Christian and daughter, Theresa Christian Noble (Keith). He leaves his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Marie; children, Sandra Christian, Sharon Steese (Jeff), John F. Christian, Jr., Stephen W. Christian (Tina), Kathryn J. Cookro, and Matthew R. Christian (Anita); 13 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren; sister, Linda Wagstaff (Edward); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St. in Wadsworth. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bethel Christian Church, 2684 Seville Rd., Rittman, Ohio 44270 with Pastor Brian Gerber officiating. A luncheon will be held after the service at the church. Interment at Guernsey County Memorial Gardens, 10171 E. Pike Rd. (Rt 40), Cambridge, Ohio 43725 following the luncheon. Please remember to wear masks to the service. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
in Jack's name if so desired, www.alz.org
.