John F. "Jack" Cochran



John F. Cochran, 89, passed away June 9, 2019.



Born in Akron, Jack had lived in the Akron/Tallmadge areas all of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Jack retired in 1991 from Goodyear Areospace with 41 years of service. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Star Lodge #187 F&AM, the Men's Garden Club of Akron, Tallmadge Alumni Association and the Tallmadge Historical Association.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Fran and brothers, Robert (Lillian) Cochran and Jim (Betty) Cochran.



Jack is survived by his sons, John (Diane) Cochran and David W. Cochran (Jaime) both of Tallmadge; granddaughters, Megan Marie and Braelynn Marie.



Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).



Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.



Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Church of Christ, 1480 Eastwood Ave., Akron, OH 44305.