Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Road
Stow, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Frech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Frech Obituary
STOW -- John F. Frech, 91, died January 23, 2020. Born in Creekside, PA, he was a longtime Stow resident, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and member of Holy Family Catholic Church. John retired as an accountant from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; father, Kenneth J Frech; mother, Nora Crow Frech; siblings, Irene Mahaffey, Eleanor Waltermire, and Kenneth and Donald Frech; he is survived by children, John Michael (Cindy) Frech, Gail (Art) Nash, Tom (Mary) Frech, Annette (Don) Lakes; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Friends may call Saturday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224. Burial All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities USA at catholiccharitiesusa.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now