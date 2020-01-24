|
STOW -- John F. Frech, 91, died January 23, 2020. Born in Creekside, PA, he was a longtime Stow resident, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and member of Holy Family Catholic Church. John retired as an accountant from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; father, Kenneth J Frech; mother, Nora Crow Frech; siblings, Irene Mahaffey, Eleanor Waltermire, and Kenneth and Donald Frech; he is survived by children, John Michael (Cindy) Frech, Gail (Art) Nash, Tom (Mary) Frech, Annette (Don) Lakes; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Friends may call Saturday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224. Burial All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities USA at catholiccharitiesusa.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020