John F. Jewett, 89, passed away at home on June 16, 2020. John was born on April 10, 1931 to the late Clifford and Marion Jewett in Sandusky, Ohio. He graduated from Sandusky High School and earned his Bachelors of Education from Ohio University, where he met the love of his life, Marcia. He then served in the U.S. Army in the period between the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. John then earned his Masters in Education from Kent State University. He retired from the North Canton School District in 1980, after 26 years of service. John was an avid cyclist and genealogist. He was quite a tinkerer and could fix anything. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcia; daughter and daughter-in-law, Lois Weir and Jennifer May; son and daughter-in-law, Vernon and Jennifer Jewett; grandchildren, Nick, Edward, Paul, and Mark Jewett and Connor and Megan May; brother, Lee (Sandra) Jewett and sister, Linda (Charles) Alvarez. A memorial service will be planned in the future. If you would care to make a donation in John's memory, please consider the Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent, 228 Gougler Ave., Kent, Ohio 44240.