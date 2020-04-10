|
John F. Knapp, Sr., age 84, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 following a brief illness. John was born February 5th, 1936 to George and Myrtle Knapp in Letart, West Virginia. In 1953, he graduated from Point Pleasant High School in Point, Pleasant, West Virginia. He moved to Ohio that same year and began working for Diamond Match in Barberton. On November 19th, 1954, he married Wilma Conkey of Barberton. John worked for Ford Motor Company in Bedford, Ohio, for thirty years. In 1970, John and his family moved to a little farm in Millersburg, where he worked the fields to provide hay and corn for the animals. He also drove and worked for an Amish crew before building small barns and toy chests for his grandchildren. John later cut and sold firewood. In 1988, John was honored by being named a Kentucky Colonel. Also in 1988, John began pitching horseshoes at a campground and joined the Wooster Horseshoe Club, where he pitched through last summer (2019). In 2000, in Bismarck, North Dakota, he became the Senior Men's World Horseshoe Champion. He once also pitched a perfect game, in a competition in Statesville, North Carolina. He was at his happiest when pitching horseshoes with family members also pitching at his side. He also enjoyed playing guitar and jamming with family and friends. John is survived by Wilma, his wife of over sixty-five years, and three sons, John, Jr. (Barb), David (Laurie) and Brian (Geneva). He leaves behind six grandchildren, Sheila, AJ, Christy, Josh, Jasmine and Gabe, as well as six great-grandchildren and twin great-granddaughters due in May. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Don Conkey, and sister-in-law, Helen Knapp. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Krishnaswamy of the Cleveland Clinic for putting four stents into John's heart and granting us a few extra weeks with him. We would also like to thank Dr. Latouf, Dr. Dumandan, Debra Lehr Beachy and Pomerene Hospital for their special skills. We thank the congregation of Faith Bible Church and Pastor Steve Young for their love, concern and faithful prayers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2020