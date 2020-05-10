John Francis McCarthy, 89, passed peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1930 to Charles E. and Hannah Sullivan McCarthy in Boston, Massachusetts, the fourth of five children. John is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette; children, Gerard "Tex" (Teresa), Maureen, Paula, Brian (James), Kevin; and 5 grandchildren, Kenley Ostry, Logan Ostry, Erin McCarthy, John McCarthy, and John Chun; a sister, Sister Anne McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews. John went to Mission High School in Roxbury, MA, and progressed to the seminary, before he joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he graduated, with honors, from Babson College in Wellesly, MA. John married the love of his life, Jeannette (Trahan) on May 31, 1954, and they enjoyed 65 extraordinary years together. He was a man of great faith, character and integrity, known for his love of family, and cherished relationships with others. A devout Catholic, he was very active in church activities and many charitable causes throughout his life. John had an exceptional business career, which took the family on several moves around the country, ultimately landing in Akron in 1974, where he served as President of General Tire & Rubber Company (Tire Division), until the company was sold in 1985. He then served as President, Martin Wheel Company, Tallmadge, and was a board member and leadership consultant for Freeway Corporation in Cleveland, until his retirement at 79. He loved spending time with family and friends, golfing and socializing at Fairlawn Country Club, and especially enjoyed playing "Gin" with his buddies in the "Grill Room". A sports enthusiast, at the top of the list of his sports passions were the Boston Red Sox. A lifelong fan, he took great pleasure, in recent years, watching "the Sox" play every day, saying, "when I'm watching that game for 3 to 4 hours, I'm transported to a different place, which is wonderful, it's a gift." John was gracious and grateful to the end, and on his behalf, we offer a special thank you to the nurses and caregivers at Hudson Grande Senior Living and at Pebble Creek Health Center for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. In light of the current health crisis, details regarding a Funeral Mass at St. Hillary Catholic Church (Fairlawn), and burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (Rittman), will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in remembrance of John to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 812 Biruta Street, Akron, OH 44307.