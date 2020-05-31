John Francis McCarthy, 89, passed peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020. John is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette; children, Gerard "Tex" (Teresa), Maureen, Paula, Brian (James), Kevin; and 5 grandchildren, Kenley Ostry, Logan Ostry, Erin McCarthy, John McCarthy, and John Chun; a sister, Sister Anne McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews. Private interment Tuesday June 2nd at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (Rittman), followed by a Memorial Mass 11:30am at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St, Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30am until Mass time. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Memorial donations may be made in remembrance of John to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 812 Biruta Street, Akron, OH 44307.