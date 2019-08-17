|
John Frank Gonis AKRON -- John Frank Gonis, 76, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Akron City Hospital following a long illness. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Gonis and his parents. John was the son of Frank and Mary Gonis (Barkoukies). He is survived by his daughters, Christine Gonis and Stephanie Gonis; granddaughters, Sophia Gonis, Sadie Auerbach, and Lilith Hale; former wife, Diana (David) Popovich (Schwarz); and many close friends. After graduating from Buchtel High School, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. From there, he followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in the restaurant industry. With time and hard work, he became a prominent figure in the West Akron restaurant scene. He founded Tubby's Deli in the 1980's and owned Dodie's Restaurant in Highland Square from 1990 into the 2000's. John was the creator of the Square Skillet, drinker of B and B's, and an inveterate smart alec. His heart matched his mighty presence, forever helping the underdogs and feeding the masses. Contrary to popular belief, he was never affiliated with the Mafia (local or otherwise), yet he is immortally Godfather to all. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 - 5 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Trisagion will take place at 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 129 S. Union St. in Akron, where John will lie in state for one hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Leukemia foundation 6111 Oak Tree Blvd Suite 130 Independence, OH 44131 or to the Ronald McDonald House141 W State St, Akron, OH 44302. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019