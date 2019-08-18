Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
More Obituaries for John Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Franklin Kennedy


1939 - 2019
John Franklin Kennedy Obituary
John Franklin Kennedy STOW -- John Franklin Kennedy, 79, passed away August 16, 2019. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965, and retired from the Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping Plant with over 31 years of service. John enjoyed cars, attending car shows, walking and hiking. Preceded in death by his wife Betty (Williamson) and parents David and Katherine Heisz-Kennedy, John is survived by his children; John David, Christie Kennedy (Larry Stadelman), and Robert (Charles Rogers). Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, Stow for visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
