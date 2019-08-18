|
John Franklin Kennedy STOW -- John Franklin Kennedy, 79, passed away August 16, 2019. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965, and retired from the Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping Plant with over 31 years of service. John enjoyed cars, attending car shows, walking and hiking. Preceded in death by his wife Betty (Williamson) and parents David and Katherine Heisz-Kennedy, John is survived by his children; John David, Christie Kennedy (Larry Stadelman), and Robert (Charles Rogers). Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, Stow for visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019