John Frederick Wittibschlager



John Frederick Wittibschlager, born April 16, 1928 in Galion, Ohio, son of Frederick Christian and Marjorie Mae Wittibschlager (Young), died Monday, May 6, 2019.



John graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in January of 1946 and served in the U.S. Navy from June of 1946 until April of 1948. He then graduated from the University of Akron in 1952 with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering and in 1962 with a Master's of Science in Engineering.



John was employed by The Ohio Brass Company in the high voltage testing laboratory from 1952 until 1993, the last 30 years as manager of the laboratory.



John is survived by his loving wife, Lois; sons, John (Karen) of Greer, S.C. and Paul (Liz) of Macedonia, Ohio; daughter, Anne (Derek) Dauchy of Oak Park, CA; six grandchildren, Megan and Hope Wittibschlager, Ryan (Abbey) Wittibschlager and Katie Wittibschlager, Jackson and Delaney Dauchy; two great-grandchildren, Nolan Ryan Wittibschlager and Lilly Autumn Wittibschlager. John is also survived by sister, Marcia Miller of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. John's other sister, Joan Boughton passed away in 2018.



John was a life senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a 54 year member of Johnson Church. John and Lois enjoyed hiking with their family for many years in the Summit County Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree and enjoyed swimming at Loyal Oak Lake Park.



Calling hours will be at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 on Friday, May 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. where John's funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton, Ohio 44203 or Metro Parks serving Summit County, 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44313. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019