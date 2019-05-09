Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
John Frederick Wittibschlager


John Frederick Wittibschlager Obituary
John Frederick Wittibschlager

John Frederick Wittibschlager, born April 16, 1928 in Galion, Ohio, died Monday, May 6, 2019.

Calling hours will be at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 on Friday, May 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. where John's funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton, Ohio 44203 or Metro Parks serving Summit County, 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019
