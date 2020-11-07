WOOSTER -- John G. Craig "Jack", beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully on to his new life at LifeCare Hospice October 31, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, October 6, 1930 to the late Mary and Robert Wm. Craig, he graduated from Baldwin Wallace College where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He joined the Army Counter Intelligence Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon leaving the service Jack joined the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. where he worked for over 30 years. Rising through the organization to Manager of Government Affairs. he was very active in the Speakers Bureau, and the establishment of the Warehouse District in Cleveland. While living in Bath, he was president of the Cuyahoga Valley Communities Council which fostered the development of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and on the advisory board of The Ohio State College of Agriculture. As an active horseman, Jack was a member of the Lauray Hunt, and a popular local and regional horse show judge. Taking early retirement from the corporate world, he moved to Wooster and fulfilled a lifelong dream of raising Welsh ponies. By selective breeding he managed to establish Tarry-a-Bit Farm and his own bloodline from all imported stock. His love of horses and ponies was shared with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jane; children John Craig, Jr. of Copley, OH, J. David Craig of Wooster, Mary-Elizabeth (Don) Carlson of Copley, OH and Laura Jane Craig of Wadsworth, OH; brother Robert Craig (Diane) of Chagrin Falls, sister Cynthia Hossfeld (Merle deceased) of Strongsville; grandchildren Katherine Jane Williston (Brandon Shanks), of Decatur, IL, Andrew John Williston (Andrea) of Brighton, MI, Elizabeth Ruth Williston of Portland OR, Emily Anne La Cour (Darren) of St. Louis, MO, Christopher King and Elizabeth King of Wadsworth, OH; great-grandchildren Juliette Marie La Cour, Josephine Therese La Cour and Lilith Jane Williston and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish. There will be a private family Mass said in respect of current Covid protocol. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Mcintire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, P.O. Box 109, Wooster, OH 44691 or Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
.