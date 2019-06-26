John (Jack) Gilbride



Lifelong Akron native, John (Jack) Gilbride, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic after complications from heart disease.



He was born on October 23, 1954, to Robert and Mary Janet Gilbride, both of whom preceded him in death and now accompany him above. He graduated from St. Vincent - St. Mary High School as well as The University of Akron prior to pursuing his lifelong passion in police work. He was a loyal and devoted officer and detective, serving as a patrolman, working in the narcotic units, and collaborating on multiple task forces over his many years with the Akron Police Department.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elise Gilbride; daughter, Jennifer Wernig (Mark); granddaughters, Madeline, Caitlin, and Courtney; and his three siblings, Joan Martter (Robert), Craig Gilbride (DeDe), and Micheal Gilbride (Tracey), along with many loved nieces and nephews; good friends, Doug Jenny and Jim Conlon, and his canine companion, Max.



He now rests peacefully after a life well-lived with the people he loved most while serving the city he adored.



Calling hours 4-8pm Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.



Mass of Christian Burial 9:30am Friday, June 28th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303, PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.



Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the F.O.P. Eternal Flame Fund, 217 S. High St. Akron, OH 44308 or the Gilbride Memorial Scholarship, 19 N Maple St. Akron, 44303.