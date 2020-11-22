TOGETHER AGAIN John C. Gossett, Sr., 87, of Munroe Falls passed away at his home on November 19, 2020. Born in Fredericktown, PA to the late Frank and Anna Gossett, John had lived most of his life in this area. He was retired from Goodyear Tire after 42 years of service. During the Korean Conflict he served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman and spent many enjoyable hours on the water. In 2001 he was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen. His grandson, Earl Adolphson, and sister, Joyce, also preceded him in death. His survivors include daughter, Diana (Wes) Knipp; son, John, Jr. (Becky); grandchildren, Duane Adolphson, Amy (Matt) Maxwell, David Adolphson, Wendi (Rod) Schumacher, Scott Gossett, and Megan (Cory) Hatfield; and 14 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Please go to John's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.