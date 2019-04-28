|
|
John Grindel
John Grindel, age 75, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Altercare of Hartville. He was born December 3, 1943 in Canton to the late John and Mildred (Morrow) Grindel. John graduated from Canton South High School and joined the Hoover company where he worked for 38 years. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and following the Cleveland Browns and Indians.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Carolyn who he was married to for 55 years; children, Michelle (Robert) Medsker, Deborah (Keith) Geiger, Kimberley (Hudson) Moore; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Janice Grindel, Kathy (Sergio) Meneses, Joyce (Michael) Billman. Preceded in death by brother, Michael.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gerald Collingsworth officiating. Final Resting place is Melscheimer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church in Mogadore. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019