John H. Baker III John "Johnny" H. Baker III, 72, of Lakemore, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019 with his beloved wife at his side. A memorial service will take place on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 12pm at Crossview Church 737 George Washington Blvd, Akron, OH 44312, with an hour of visitation prior. Inurnment to take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerakron.com for the full obituary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019