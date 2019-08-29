|
John H. Lucas John H. Lucas, age 63, passed away on August 27, 2019. Born in Akron, he graduated from Springfield High School and currently resided in Massillon. John was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting model cars. Preceded in death by his mother and sister, John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann; children, Natalie, Ryan and Brittany; father, John Lucas; mother-in-law, Marie Uher; brothers-in-law, Ray, Clarence (Vickie) and Chuck; sisters-in-law, Carol and Karen; nephews, Michael and Josh; niece, Jill; and many other loving family members. Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), followed by a funeral service Saturday at 7 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019