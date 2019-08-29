Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
John H. Lucas Obituary
John H. Lucas John H. Lucas, age 63, passed away on August 27, 2019. Born in Akron, he graduated from Springfield High School and currently resided in Massillon. John was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting model cars. Preceded in death by his mother and sister, John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann; children, Natalie, Ryan and Brittany; father, John Lucas; mother-in-law, Marie Uher; brothers-in-law, Ray, Clarence (Vickie) and Chuck; sisters-in-law, Carol and Karen; nephews, Michael and Josh; niece, Jill; and many other loving family members. Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), followed by a funeral service Saturday at 7 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
