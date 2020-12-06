John H Staley, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23 with his wife by his side. He was born in 1932 to Solomon and Elizabeth (Perdue) Staley in Wayne County W.Va. John was a good and honest man, a hard worker to the core. He was devoted to his wife and children and his grandchildren who could always make him smile and chuckle. Extended family and friends were very important to John and he often offered to help with their projects. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 55 as an Aviation Machine's Mate. He was a proud Life Member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 1108, as well as Master Mason and 65 year member of Parkside Lodge #736. He volunteered with Tadmor Temple Shriners, driving patients to the Shriner's Hospital in Erie, Pa. year round for orthopedic appointments. John and his wife, Cherri, enjoyed years of volunteering at the Shriner's Friday fish fries to raise funds for the trips. John volunteered with the Ohio Farm Bureau as a youth advisor and assisted with the local Boy Scout troop. After retiring from Great Lakes Construction in 1994, he said over breakfast, " Cherri, I want to do something for the house every day" He did just that. He built a bridge to get to "the back forty", helped to landscape and maintain the yard ("it looks like a golf course!"), worked in the vegetable garden, and maintained a Christmas tree farm. He repaired most anything and kept our home running in tip top shape. Most rooms in our home have furniture John built. When camping with the homeschoolers, he took on the job of fixing bacon and biscuits for the breakfast crowd, a task for which, years later, he is fondly remembered. John loved fishing with friends, drinking a cold beer on a hot day and walking with his wife and his dog, Emma. He was proud to have earned 25 shields on his Fall Hiking Spree staff. John was preceded in death by sons, Michael Alan and David Randall; brothers, Dallas and Lee; sisters, Ruth, Charlene and Bertie. He is dearly missed by his wife, Cherri; sons, Richard (Jennifer), Andrew (Katha), daughter, Rachelle Rose (Jason); grandchildren, Michael, Piper, Liam and Frida; brother, Ken; special friends, Linda Soltis and Brent Dugan; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to Rose Lane's 300 Hall nurses, aides and housekeeping staff for the care and assistance they gave John in his last year. You are priceless. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Canton Food Bank, Salvation Army, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a charity of your choice
.