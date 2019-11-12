Home

Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3717
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery,
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for John Stillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Stillman


1952 - 2019
John H. Stillman Obituary
On November 4, 2019, we lost our dear brother, uncle and friend, John H. Stillman, after a battle with cancer. John was born on August 10, 1952 and grew up in Seville, Ohio. He was an Alumni of Cloverleaf High School where he excelled in wrestling. John loved sports almost as much as he loved the outdoors and fishing. We will all miss him in our own unique way. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Luanne; granddaughter, Emily; brother, Lee; sister, Becky; nieces, nephews and many lifetime friends. A special "Thanks" to all of those who cared for John and gave their time and financial help along his journey. Visitation will be held, WEDNESDAY, November 13, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Busch Funeral Home, 114 2nd Street, Elyria, OH 44035. Burial with full military honors will take place, THURSDAY, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
