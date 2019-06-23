|
John H.
Woodbury
John H. Woodbury, 58, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, June 8, 2019. He was a stay at home dad and coached Coventry Baseball and Wrestling.
John is survived by his wife, Tammy (Strebler-Coup); sons, Nolan and Justin and mother, Mary Alice.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301 with Rev. Frances Fischer and Deacon John Amedeo officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service time.
The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woodbury family. Messages and memories of John can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019