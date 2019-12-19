|
|
John Harold Ferguson, 71, of Mogadore, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born in Akron on November 29, 1948 to the late John and Vivian Ferguson. He proudly served three tours in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. John worked several years as a tire and rubber worker for General Tire and Midwest Rubber, and then spent the rest of his career as a truck driver. He loved his family and will be truly missed by all of them. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Chuck and Frank Barton; and sisters, Gloria Rorrer and Norma White. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Ferguson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Gill; grandchildren, Isaac, Vivian, Lukas, and Joseph Gill; in-laws, Bill (Patricia) Arbaugh, Doug Arbaugh, Lisa (Robert) Gray, and Donna (Kenneth) Mumaw; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019