Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harold Ferguson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Harold Ferguson Obituary
John Harold Ferguson, 71, of Mogadore, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born in Akron on November 29, 1948 to the late John and Vivian Ferguson. He proudly served three tours in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. John worked several years as a tire and rubber worker for General Tire and Midwest Rubber, and then spent the rest of his career as a truck driver. He loved his family and will be truly missed by all of them. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Chuck and Frank Barton; and sisters, Gloria Rorrer and Norma White. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Ferguson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Gill; grandchildren, Isaac, Vivian, Lukas, and Joseph Gill; in-laws, Bill (Patricia) Arbaugh, Doug Arbaugh, Lisa (Robert) Gray, and Donna (Kenneth) Mumaw; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now