John Hirnikl
John Hirnikl, 88, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Greenview Inn. He was father of John (Tracy) Hirnikl, Lisa (Brian) Geer.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron OH 44310. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For a complete obituary please go to anthonyfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019