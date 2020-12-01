John Hockwalt, 82, of Mogadore, passed away on November 27, 2020 at home. He was born in Battlecreek, MI to John and Mary Hockwalt on September 26, 1938. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Jim, Mike and Bob; sister, Mary Hockwalt; brother, Al; and grandchildren, Lauren, Jillian, James and Laney Hockwalt. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Phil Hockwalt. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, OH 44312, with a calling hour at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Please consider a donation in John's name to St. Matthew Parish.