John J. Dawson was called Home by the Lord on August 22, 2020 at the age of 97. John was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and went on to retire as an Engineer from Ohio Bell. Many have tried to claim him as their "Daddy" Dawson. John enjoyed all sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. He was a life member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he enjoyed volunteering with the Soup Kitchen for over 25 years. He was loved and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dawson. John is survived by his daughter, Gloria Dawson; sons, Jim (Deborah) of Marietta, GA and Larry (Kathy) of Laguna Niguel, CA; sisters, Helen Dietz of Stow and MaryAnn Correia of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Evan (Chelsea) of Seattle, WA, Lake (Janna) of Atlanta, GA, Alyse (Chris) of Marietta, GA, Dorianne (Jon) of Newport Beach, CA, and Jonathan of CA; sister-in-law, Betty J. Sokol; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 to7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 also at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to St. John's Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen, 2220 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.