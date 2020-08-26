1/1
John J. Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Dawson was called Home by the Lord on August 22, 2020 at the age of 97. John was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and went on to retire as an Engineer from Ohio Bell. Many have tried to claim him as their "Daddy" Dawson. John enjoyed all sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. He was a life member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he enjoyed volunteering with the Soup Kitchen for over 25 years. He was loved and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dawson. John is survived by his daughter, Gloria Dawson; sons, Jim (Deborah) of Marietta, GA and Larry (Kathy) of Laguna Niguel, CA; sisters, Helen Dietz of Stow and MaryAnn Correia of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Evan (Chelsea) of Seattle, WA, Lake (Janna) of Atlanta, GA, Alyse (Chris) of Marietta, GA, Dorianne (Jon) of Newport Beach, CA, and Jonathan of CA; sister-in-law, Betty J. Sokol; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 to7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 also at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to St. John's Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen, 2220 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Interment
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved