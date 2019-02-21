John J. DiSalvo



John J. DiSalvo, 90, passed away February 16, 2019.



Born in Independence, Louisiana, John was a life-long resident of the Akron area, and lived in Tallmadge since 1960. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Japan, and retired in 1980 from Local #118 with over 20 years of service. John enjoyed gardening, travel, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had many friends and will be dearly missed for his sense of humor, generosity, and ability to make others smile.



John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ferna; daughter, Joanne Denious of Tallmadge; sons, Vincent (Victoria) DiSalvo of Brimfield, Tony (Janette) DiSalvo of Marion, Mass., and John J. DiSalvo Jr. of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Sam DiSalvo of Phoenix, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews that he was especially close to. He was preceded in death by his sisters,



Katherine and Lucia; brothers, Domenico and Vincent; and parents, Vincenzo and Frances.



Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A memorial service will be 2 p.m. following the visistaion at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to s, 4899 Belfort Rd. #1300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or The Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary