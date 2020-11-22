John J. Hicks, age 92, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. John was born to the late John and Nora Hicks of South Akron. He spent his entire life in the city he loved so much, leaving only to serve his country in both WWII and the Korean War. Upon his return, he dedicated 38 years of service to the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. John was a 32nd degree Mason and a longtime member of the Akron Classic Car Community, as his love of automobiles was infectious to anyone within earshot. He was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club as well as the Antique Automobiles Club of America, and spent each fall traveling to the Hershey PA fall meet with his children and close friends, a tradition not broken until the trip became too burdensome for his to safely make it. John had countless friends and will be remembered for his dependability, boisterous laugh, never ending stories and his caring for others. In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Leah Jean Hicks, to whom he was married for over 49 years; and his daughter-in-law, Tracy Hicks. John is survived by his children, John and Linda (Sutler) Hicks, Cheryl and Alan Nichols, and Denton Hicks. He was adored by his five grandsons, John and Aaron Hicks, Marcus and Patrick Nichols, and Jacob Hicks. John supplied his grandsons with the important facts of life all boys should know. John also leaves behind 4 great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. P-Paw II, as he was known, always found something fun for them to do at his house. The family will receive friends TOMORROW Monday, November 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Masks and social distancing required. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.