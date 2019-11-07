|
|
John J. Joyner, MSGT. USAF (RET.), 81, formerly from Akron, OH, passed away on November 4, 2019 at home in Kimbolton, OH.
A Career in the Air Force, he served primarily in the far East and southeast Asia including Vietnam. He was a retired farmer and active member of the American Legion, VFW, and VVA.
He is survived by son, John R. (Sandy) Joyner; brother, Jerold (Linda) Joyner; special friend, Jeanne Picciano; one grandson; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019