John J. Liberko, 84, passed away January 30th, 2019. Born and raised in Akron, John served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He was also a lifetime member of the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club.



Following his military service, he worked in trucking for a variety of companies before hiring on with Preston Trucking in 1967. John was an exceptional employee who possessed a passion for safety and was meticulous in his performance. As such, he proudly earned a membership in the Preston Million Mile Club and an additional award for over 24 years of safe driving.



In 1958, John married the love of his life, Joan. Longtime residents of Ohio, they loved to travel and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Their love and devotion to one another is an inspiration to all.



John was a wonderful man whose sometimes gruff exterior did little to hide an underlying heart of the purest gold. His memory will be forever cherished.



As per his request, cremation has occurred and no formal services are planned. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary