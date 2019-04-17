John J. Podrosky



John J. Podrosky, born December 6, 1950, passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Johnny was a man among men. He lived a very full life filled with wild times, fun adventures and great stories.



In the end he succumbed to cancer after a three-month battle, which he courageously fought till the end. He died at home surrounded by his loving family, which is just the way he wanted it. His big regret was missing the Browns play this coming season.



He leaves his wife of 48 years, Melissa; sons, Michael and Dane (Trena); and daughters, Tori (George) Kolar and Sherri Grace Brunsdon (Ken Archer). He also leaves nine beautiful grandchildren; brother, Paul Andrews; and sister, Linda Brown.



Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



We'll all miss you Johnny ... forever.



Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.