Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for John Podrosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Podrosky


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Podrosky Obituary
John J. Podrosky

John J. Podrosky, born December 6, 1950, passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Johnny was a man among men. He lived a very full life filled with wild times, fun adventures and great stories.

In the end he succumbed to cancer after a three-month battle, which he courageously fought till the end. He died at home surrounded by his loving family, which is just the way he wanted it. His big regret was missing the Browns play this coming season.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Melissa; sons, Michael and Dane (Trena); and daughters, Tori (George) Kolar and Sherri Grace Brunsdon (Ken Archer). He also leaves nine beautiful grandchildren; brother, Paul Andrews; and sister, Linda Brown.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

We'll all miss you Johnny ... forever.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now