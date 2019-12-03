|
John J. "Bud" Smith, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019. Born in Cresap, WV, Bud graduated from Clarington High School and married his loving wife, Juanita (Pletcher) in 1946. He served in the United States Marine Corp. during WWII, where he was a small arms mechanic in the Pacific Theater of Operations and held the rank of Corporal at the time of his discharge in 1946. Bud was a member of Tallmadge United Methodist Church. He retired from Ohio Edison where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, and later as a Department Manager. Bud enjoyed reading, woodworking and playing dominos, but his greatest joy, was spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Dessie Lou (Goddard) Smith; wife, Juanita; son, Randall Smith; sisters, Hazel Dickey, Alice Dietrich, Kathleen Greer, Wilda "Sis" Mazzarella and Helen Roberts; brothers, Harry, Charles and Robert Smith. Bud is survived by, sons, Michael (Vickie Hendrix) Smith and Jeffrey (Susan Gerback) Smith; and daughter-in-law, Gayle (Conley) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer, Douglas, Isaac, Adam, Erin, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Charlie, Christopher, Travis, Lorelai, Brandi, Lyla, Harper, Lilly, Sophia, Aubree, Kylee, Brantley, Arcadia and Emerson; brother, James Smith; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at the Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278 with Pastor Scott Low officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019