Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's UCC
22 E. Euclid St.
Marshallville, OH
View Map
John J. Strausbaugh


1942 - 2020
John J. Strausbaugh Obituary
John Joseph Strausbaugh, 77, of Marshallville, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster following a period of declining health. He was born August 19, 1942, in Millersburg to the late Carl and Rosemary (Grassbaugh) Strausbaugh. He married Nancy Ray on June 18, 1983 in Doylestown and she survives. John was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Walter Jones Pipeline Construction and then for Kenmore Construction in Akron for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a former member of the Lions Club as well as a volunteer fireman for Marshallville. John was a lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18 and recently received his 50-year award. He enjoyed working and welding and could often be found plowing a neighbor's drive or doing favors for people in his community. Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy, are three sons, Brad (Stephanie) Strausbaugh of Orrville, Brian Strausbaugh of Wooster and Joe (Dawn) Strausbaugh of Shreve; stepson, Jeff (Jackie) Denning of Marshallville; two stepdaughters, Christine Haynes of Marshallville and Michelle (Dana) Keplar of Uniontown; 24 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Marie Easterling (Forest) May of Clinton, Richard (Kathy) and Helen (Ken) Morris of Millersburg, Ruth (Gerald) Stanger of Perrysville, Ralph of Glenmont, Clem (Karen) of Danville, Victor of Loudonville, Jean (Jim) Flynn of Sarasota, Fla., Kathleen (Dan) Skolmutch of Big Prairie, and Raymond (Cathi) and RoseAnn (Doug) Boyd of Killbuck; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Timothy Haynes; and granddaughter, Sara Haynes. Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's UCC, 22 E. Euclid St., Marshallville, OH, with Pastor Joe Routh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, 7409 Coal Bank Rd., Marshallville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Auble Funeral Home, 512 E. Oak St., Orrville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made to the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
