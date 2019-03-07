John Jason Sturm



John Jason Sturm, 61, passed away suddenly March 3, 2019 at home.



John was a retired sergeant from the Greensboro Police Department where he served from 1984-2012.



John was born and raised in Akron, Ohio where he graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School and was an all city all star football player. He then went on to receive a degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Akron.



He moved from Akron to Greensboro, with his wife and son, in 1984 to join the Greensboro Police Department.



John was an avid, lifelong Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs fan. This was a hobby he instilled in Josh the second he was born, putting him in a Cleveland Browns outfit to come home from the hospital. They enjoyed several yearly games as well as their annual tradition of a trip to Ohio for Browns training camp.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ann Sturm, as well as his brother, Timothy Sturm.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua (Jessica) Sturm and granddog Kosar; brothers, Fred (Marsha) Sturm, Patrick (Rose) Sturm; and sister, Marcia Sturm.



John had many friends throughout his life and a great love and respect for his police family.



Memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2201 N. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. A reception lunch hosted by the family will take place immediately following at The Police Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor can be made to:



Sgt. JJ Sturm (Ret.) Memorial Scholarship for Criminal Justice Majors c/o Belmont Abbey College, 100 Belmont Mt. Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012



