John Joseph Piscitelli, Jr., 91, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. John was born in Akron on June 14, 1928, to John and Rose Piscitelli and was a resident of the Akron area his entire life. John was preceded in death by Wilma "Jean" Piscitelli; son, Larry Piscitelli; grandsons, Patrick Epner and John "Jay" Piscitelli IV; sisters, Agnes Marazita, Mary Goda, Margaret Goda, and Ernestine Plumb, and twin brother, Benjamin. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Lori Piscitelli; daughter, Linda (Daniel) Luff; son, John (Lynn) Piscitelli; daughter-in-law, Pam (Bob) Lyren; stepsons, Christopher and Nicholas Johnston; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. Dad left an indelible mark on this world through his exuberance for life, his spirit of entrepreneurship, and his love of family, friends and church. As a young family man, he started his first company, Lin-Lar Construction, and later studied drafting at The University of Akron. Dad was proud to be a reserve police officer with the Akron Police Department all while growing new businesses, including Tradco and Cafe Piscitelli. More than anything, though, dad loved to be around people and give back to his community as a board member of the Soap Box Derby, a member of the Society of Italian American Businessmen, and a Sunday greeter at Queen of Heaven Church. He was musically inclined and a gifted oil painter. Dad was a life-long learner with a passion for travel, cooking, and celebrating his Italian family heritage. We love you, dad. Rest in peace. To honor John's wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, donations in John's memory may be made to Queen of Heaven Church, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019