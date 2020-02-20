Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Hudson
47 Aurora Street
Hudson, OH
John Blassingame, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16th from complications of Early-Onset Alzheimer's. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon; his daughter, Erin (Ben) Whaley; his son, Ryan; his grandson, Wyatt; in addition to his siblings and a close network of friends and extended family. A memorial reception will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, OH 44236 on Saturday, February 22nd from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in John's name to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation or the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging. For full obituary please visit www.redmonfuneralhome.com (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
