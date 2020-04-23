|
|
John Koons, 72, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from Acme/Click after 47 years, a longtime, loyal employee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruby Koons. He is survived by his wife, Alice Koons; sons, Michael and Steven; daughter, Traci; many grandchildren and a great-grandson; brothers, James and Joseph; sisters, Barbara Lehmann, Judy Berringer, Irene Cummings and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Condolences and memories can be shared with John's family at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020