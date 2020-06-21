John L. Balla, age 88, of New Franklin, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the loving father of Thomas (Susan nee Doyle) Balla and John G. Balla; cherished grandfather of Sophie, Max and Angus; dear brother of Dorothy (Eugene) Miller, Elaine (the late Fred) Mazur, and Ronald (Patty Burkett) Balla; beloved companion of Pat Fischer; former husband of Bernadette (nee Gans) Ruskay; and a dear uncle and cousin of many. John was born in New Kensington, PA. to the late Emma (nee Torok) and John P. Balla. He graduated from New Kensington High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He later moved to Ohio where he worked as a Pipe Fitter for the Ford Motor Company in Walton Hills until his retirement. After his retirement, John enjoyed boating, spending time on the water, playing poker, and enjoying life. John will be remembered as the best Dad, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ask for. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Private family services were held. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.