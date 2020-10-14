John Pikus, 86, passed away October 11, 2020. He was born February 15, 1934 in Lilly, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Anna (nee Singel) Pikus. John graduated from Lilly-Washington High School in 1952, and attended St Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1956. John joined the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1957. Early in his career, John worked for Bethlehem Steel Company in Johnstown, PA and later as a teacher at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA. He then went to work for the B.F. Goodrich Company first at their Development Center in Avon Lake, Ohio, then at their Akron Tire Plant. Being an international company, B.F. Goodrich had facilities abroad, and John accepted overseas assignments for Goodrich do Brasil and Michelin Americas in Iran, India and Brazil. Upon his retirement he used his considerable artistic talent, especially in painting watercolors which he enjoyed immensely, to create and paint greeting cards for family and relatives annually on their birthdays. He enjoyed picnics and walking the Akron Metro Parks hiking spree each year with his wife and 5 sons. He also hiked the many trails in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. He was a devout and faithful Catholic, a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Barberton. He was very active in his parish and volunteered in the soup kitchen and with fund-raising activities (bingo, making pierogies, cabbage rolls and bake sales). Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth (nee Klingshirn) who was his light, beacon, compass and guide through their years together. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Emily and Rose; brothers, Michael (Adele), Paul (Helen), Francis (Elaine), Peter (Diane) and Raymond; brother-in-law, John Naylor and niece Debra Pikus. He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Debra), Patrick (Shirley), David (Cheryl), Andrew and Matthew (Bernadette) Pikus; grandchildren, Kathryn, Eryn, Sean, Breanna, Garrett, Lauren and Rachel; great grandson, John Michael; sisters, Ann Marie Naylor, Sr Angela Pikus, OCD and Mary (Albert) Brodbeck; 16 nieces and nephews; as well as many loving friends. John was a devoted husband, father and brother who was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Avenue, Barberton, Ohio 44203 with The Rev. Miron Kerul-Kmec officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10 A.M. until time of mass at the church. Interment will take place at St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 2640 Stoney Ridge Road, Avon, Ohio 44011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
