John Lee Pirt, " Jack" 80, of Akron, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. John was born on February 12, 1940, in West Brownsville, Pennsylvania. His parents were Rosella and George Pirt, both deceased. Jack was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lou, Rose, and Bea, and brothers, Bill and George. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; children, John II (Vicky), and Karen; five grandchildren, Michael, Kearstyn, Kevin, Bradley, and Lena; and brother, Walker (Linda). Jack was devoted to his family and was very proud of his grandchildren. He was a member of Firestone Park United Methodist Church for 32 years. He enjoyed building puzzles. He never met a stranger because he loved to talk to anyone. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, OH 44301, in John's name. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Private services were held by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.