John L. Pirt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lee Pirt, " Jack" 80, of Akron, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. John was born on February 12, 1940, in West Brownsville, Pennsylvania. His parents were Rosella and George Pirt, both deceased. Jack was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lou, Rose, and Bea, and brothers, Bill and George. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; children, John II (Vicky), and Karen; five grandchildren, Michael, Kearstyn, Kevin, Bradley, and Lena; and brother, Walker (Linda). Jack was devoted to his family and was very proud of his grandchildren. He was a member of Firestone Park United Methodist Church for 32 years. He enjoyed building puzzles. He never met a stranger because he loved to talk to anyone. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, OH 44301, in John's name. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Private services were held by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved